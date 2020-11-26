1/1
Fern Beck
1936 - 2020
Fern Miller Beck
1936 ~ 2020
Fern Louise Miller Beck passed away with her children by her side, at her daughters' home in Francis, Utah on Monday, November 23, 2020.
Fern was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on December 23, 1936 to Grant Wiber Miller and Zell Lucille Henden. She married Max Jared "Jerry" Beck on January 8, 1955, they spent over 63 years by each other's side.
Survived by her children; Rex (Sondra) Beck, Sue (Steve) Marsing, and Steve (Candi) Beck as well as 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Her positive, cheerful, friendly, and ever-optimistic attitude will be sorely missed.
Her kind, charitable acts of service have left an imprint on our hearts, which will never be forgotten.
We can only imagine her joyous reunion with those who preceded her in death; Her husband, Jerry, Son, Scott B Beck, Sister, Faye M Worthen, Brother Garland G Miller, Brother Darrell Miller, and her parents.
"We love you, Mom."
Private graveside services with streaming. Online condolences and streaming link at www.peelfuneralhome.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
