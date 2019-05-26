Home

Fern Earlyn Clements Nicholls


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Fern Earlyn Clements Nicholls Obituary
1944 ~ 2019
Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family members on May 23, 2019.
She was born February 4, 1944 to Blaine and Viola Clements in American Fork, UT.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Nicholls, children Julia (Marc) Nightwine, Robert (Lori) Nicholls, Becky (Zac) Dykman, 6 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, brothers and sisters Carol, Roxy, Linda, Virgil, and David.
Per her wishes, she will be cremated and the family will have a "Celebration of Life" gathering at a later date.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 26, 2019
