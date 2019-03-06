|
Ferol Fotheringham Hansen
1925 ~ 2019
Riverton, UT-Ferol Fotheringham Hansen was born to Joseph Glen Fotheringham and Oralie E. Thompson in Minersville, UT on March 4, 1925. She passed away on March 3, 2019, just one day before her 94th birthday. Ferol was married to Clarence Elwood Hansen who preceded her in death in 2001. She is survived by her five children; Cheryl, Susan, Mike, Pattie, and James.
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 8, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W., Riverton, UT. A visitation will be held prior from 9:00-10:30 A.M. Internment at Memorial Lake Hills Cemetery, 10055 S. State Street, Sandy, UT. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 6, 2019