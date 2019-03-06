Home

Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
Ferol Hansen
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
Ferol Fotherinham Hansen


Ferol Fotherinham Hansen Obituary
Ferol Fotheringham Hansen
1925 ~ 2019
Riverton, UT-Ferol Fotheringham Hansen was born to Joseph Glen Fotheringham and Oralie E. Thompson in Minersville, UT on March 4, 1925. She passed away on March 3, 2019, just one day before her 94th birthday. Ferol was married to Clarence Elwood Hansen who preceded her in death in 2001. She is survived by her five children; Cheryl, Susan, Mike, Pattie, and James.
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 8, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W., Riverton, UT. A visitation will be held prior from 9:00-10:30 A.M. Internment at Memorial Lake Hills Cemetery, 10055 S. State Street, Sandy, UT. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 6, 2019
