1930 ~ 2019
Ferrall Ray Johnson passed away March 28, 2019 in Layton, Utah.
He was born June 2, 1930 in Orangeville, Utah. He was the son of A.R. (Red) and Ruth Johnson. He grew up in Castle Gate, Utah and graduated from Carbon High School. He was proud of his heritage and the fact that he was a coal miners' son. He served in the Marine Corps from 1950 to 1952.
In December of 1949, Ferrall married Colleen Simmons in Hawthorn, Nevada. They had four children. They were later divorced.
On December 31, 1971 he married Shirley Bradshaw. They had a wonderful 46 years together before her passing in 2018.
Ferrall worked for FULLER O'BRIEN paints for 43 years before retiring in 1995. He loved spending time in the outdoors, golfing, hunting, fishing, ATV riding and especially enjoyed spending time at his cabin in Scofield. Ferrall and Shirley enjoyed traveling and had the opportunity to visit Australia, Mexico and Hawaii. But most of all they enjoyed camping in the mountains of Utah with their family and friends. When they were not camping they were traveling with their friends to golf courses around the state.
Ferrall is survived by his four children: Cheryl (Lynn) Stander, Sharon Ryan, Brent (Laurie) Johnson and Brian (Michelle) Johnson; Shirley's four children: Dale (Robin) Bradshaw, Terri (Grant) Whitesides, Scott (Linda) Bradshaw and Shellee (John) Stoughton and sister Pat Thorpe. Ferrall and Shirley Johnson had 29 grandchildren, 91 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Ferrall was preceded in death by his wife Shirley, his parents and his brothers Bruce and Devon.
The family would like to thank everyone that cared for dad over the last 10 months at Fairfield Village in Layton. You made each day a little brighter.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 N. Fairfield Road.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019