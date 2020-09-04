Ferris G. Dansie1925 ~ 2020Our loving father, Ferris G. Dansie, passed away August 31, 2020. He was born January 6, 1925, to Charles and Vernice Newbold Dansie who preceded him in death. He married Thelma Jean Scott on August 12, 1949, and later solemnized their marriage in the Salt Lake Temple. She preceded him in death.Dad graduated from Jordan high school after which he joined the Navy during World War II. Dad Worked For Kennecott Copper Corp. and retired after 38 years of service. He loved to fish and tend to his garden. He also enjoyed traveling with family. He loved and cared for his family.He is survived by Margene Bagley, Wayne (Eileen) Dansie, Diann Hood, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff at Jordan Valley hospital for his care the past month. We would also like to thank Denny's in Saratoga Springs and Jim's in Riverton for their loving service to him. We love dad and he will be greatly missed.A viewing will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 from 6:00 - 7:30 P.M. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, UT. A funeral service will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Bluffdale 2nd Ward, 14400 S. Redwood Rd. Bluffdale, UT.Due to COVID-19, masks are required to be worn during all services.