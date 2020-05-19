|
|
Ferris Jay Dubach Jr.
1944 ~ 2020
Ferris Jay Dubach Jr. born March 31, 1944, passed May 14, 2020 peacefully in his sleep from natural causes. He married JoAnn Moser Dubach, August 26, 1965 in the Salt Lake Temple. Born in Idaho Falls to Ferris Sr. and Marjorie Terry Dubach. He worked as a salesman in microfilm and insurance but spent 21 years retired working on his cars and projects.
Survived by son, Mark (Heather), grandkids: Demi, Daxton (Jiselle), Savanna (Preston), Miranda (Mike and Riggley), Austin (Mikayla), Josh, Hayden and Noah.
A final Car Show/Celebration/Barbeque will be held May 24, 2020 at his home from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. We will have his cars and collections on display and welcome anyone who wants to bring their car out in support. Please no flowers or donations! Come in casual attire, enjoy some food and visit. Condolences may be shared at serenicare.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 19, 2020