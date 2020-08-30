Fidel O. Vigil
1941 - 2020
Our loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother was peacefully taken home to heaven at the age of 78 on Thursday, August 27, 2020. He was born October 19, 1941 in Montrose Colorado to Eufracio and Louisa Vigil.
He is survived by his wife Pauline. Children, Kathy (Kristi) Valdez, Mark (Phyllis) Maez, Jeff (Janet) Maez, Lisa Madrid, Benita (Rosendo) Vigil. Siblings, Leve (Carol), Lucinda (Tony), Floyd (Arlene). Many grandchildren, great grandchildren and a great-great grandchild, many nieces and nephews, very special niece Grace and much love to the Moreno family for all their love and support to "Tio".
Preceded in death by his parents, brothers Emilio, Eufracio Jr., sisters, Tiny, Juanita, Clara and Sofia, mother-in-law Benita Martinez and son Paul Vigil.
Holy Rosary will be recited Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. followed by the celebration of the funeral mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 670 South 1100 East, where friends may call from 10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. Committal, Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 4th Avenue and T Street. For full obituary go to neilodonnellfh.com
.