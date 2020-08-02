Fine Tangiloi Utumalama Hangai Tokelau Mafana Vanisi (Steve)

1949 ~ 2020

Salt Lake City, UT-Our beloved husband, father, brother and grandfather Fine Tangiloi Utumalama Hangai Tokelau Mafana Vanisi (Steve) returned home to his Heavenly Father at the University of Utah Hospital on Wednesday, July 29th, 2020.

He was born to goodly parents Vaimapuna and Mele Sikuvea Vanisi on December 6th, 1949 in Ha'alaufuli, Vava'u, Tonga as the 4th child of 6 siblings.

He was raised Nakolo, Tongatapu, Tonga and moved to San Francisco, CA at the age of 16 with his father with the sole purpose to bring their loved ones to the promised land. Through their hard work, they accomplished that goal.

He was sealed for all time and eternity to the love of his life, Amelia Vaokakala Tuakalau in the Salt Lake temple on December 14th, 1985.

Because of his love for God, he provided a way to send 6 of his children to serve full time missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

He lived a simple life and shared his gift of kindness with everyone he met. His humble presence and warm smile will be dearly missed.

Preceded by his parents and two brothers. Survived by his wife, Amelia, and his children Eileen, Emalata (Esau Ahovelo), Lousili (Aaron Peniata), Christoper (Sina), Kesaia, Alexander (Melissa), Mele (Suli Latu), Fine Tangiloi Jr., Israel, his 23 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Burial services will be held at Salt Lake Cemetery located at 200 North N Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84103 on Tuesday, August 4 from 10:00-11:30 AM



