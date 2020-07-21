Florain Lindquist
Stees
1930-2020
Beloved wife, mother and grandmother returned to the loving arms of her Heavenly Father on July 18, 2020 after a courageous battle with Lewey body dementia. Florain was loved by everyone who ever met her. Her love for life and people was contagious and made being in her presence Heaven on Earth!
She served in many positions in the church and dearly loved her Heavenly Father and all of His teachings.
Florain served in the medical field and took her role as a medical assistant very seriously as she served with love and tremendous patience.
Florain was a devoted wife to her sweetheart Wally as she loved and served him for 73 years. They were married June 9, 1947 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple on January 27, 1961.
Florain and Wally had 4 daughters, Linda Joy Pieri (Rick, Marietta Georgia), Sandra Larsen (Roger, Salt Lake City), Barbara Ann Wilkinson (Dale, Salt Lake City), Tiffeny Ann Stees (Boise, Idaho) who will love and adore her forever. She had 4 granddaughters and one grandson whom she loved and was so proud of as she celebrated every milestone they achieved. Florain has 14 great-grandchildren and 1 1/2 great-great-grandchildren-all who adored their great grandma.
The legacy she leaves behind will never be forgotten as we see a little bit of Florain in each of our lives. She will be greatly missed but never forgotten. Florain is preceded in death by her father and mother and most of her 10 siblings. Florain's family wishes to express their most sincere love and appreciation to Lighten Home Healthcare & Hospice but especially to mom's angel, Jacque.
We would also like to express our appreciation to Sunridge Assisted Living for the loving and caring of so many there especially our sister Ann!
There will be a family graveside service on Wednesday July 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Valley View Memorial Park Cemetery, 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah. Please wear a face mask and practice social distance. Online messages and tributes can be made to the family at: www.holbrookmortuary.com
.