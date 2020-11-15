Florence Griffin Butler

1930~2020

Salt Lake City, Utah-Florence Griffin Butler passed away in her sleep on November 12, 2020. Florence was born August 3, 1930 in Clarkston, Utah. She was the fifth of eight children born to Hyrum Dewey and Alice Jane Davies Griffin.

Florence attended grades K-5 in the Clarkston Public School. In 1941, the family moved to Logan so that all of the eight children would have an opportunity to attend college. Florence attended sixth grade at the Adams Elementary School. She then attended Logan Junior High and Logan High School. She graduated from the Utah State Agricultural College in 1942 with a bachelor's degree in French. In 1967, she received a master's degree in Elementary Education with allied work in Library Science from the University of Utah.

She married Dail J. Butler of Shelbyville, Illinois on September 22, 1953. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple on October 6, 1968. Together they served two missions: Venezuela Caracas East (1992-93) and Peru Trujillo (1998-99).

She was preceded in death by her husband Dail; her parents; two brothers, Richard (Merle) and Lynn (Dorothy); and two sisters, Georgia (LaMar) and Marie (Murray). She is survived by her two sons, Cass (Stacia) and Clayton (Lena); three grandchildren, Elizabeth (Cameron) Levins, Christian and Caroline; sisters Audrey Hutchinson, Joyce Molyneaux, and Ruth Jones; and 34 nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Friday at 12:00 noon, November 20, 2020. Due to Covid-19 regulations the services will in person for family only, but live streamed for all others on Zoom.

Zoom Meeting ID: 871 7546 6346

Passcode: music

Interment at the Clarkston Utah Cemetery



