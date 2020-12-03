Florin Rex Nielsen
1931 - 2020
Twin Falls, Idaho-Florin Rex Nielsen, 89, died peacefully Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Serenity Transitional Care. He was born July 4, 1931 in Hyde Park, Utah, the son of Rudger and Druzella Saunders Nielsen. Florin was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Davis Nielsen. Surviving are a daughter, Kathleen (Jan) Stewart, Twin Falls, ID; a son, F. Rex (Jenny) Nielsen, Hyde Park, UT. Due to current COVID-19 concerns, there will be a limited viewing and funeral service for immediate family only. Service will be broadcast on Saturday, December 5 2020 at 12:00pm MST. Zoom link and online condolences can be found at www.nelsonfuneralhome.com
. Interment will be in the Hyde Park Cemetery, Hyde Park, UT.