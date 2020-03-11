Home

Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Florine Hope Olson Stewart


1929 - 2020
Florine Hope Olson Stewart Obituary
Florine Hope Olson Stewart
January 4, 1929 ~ March 3, 2020
Florine was born to Swan and Kathryn Kovsky Olson at their small dairy farm home near Hayward, Wisconsin, the fourth child and only daughter in a family of five boys. Being the only girl, she learned a good work ethic and many skills as her mother's helper. She attended country one-room grade schools and Hayward High School before graduating from Duluth Business University. In her early twenties, she moved to Denver, CO where she met Birge Layton Stewart. They were married on June 26, 1954 and later became the proud parents of Mark Layton Stewart and Diane Elizabeth Stewart-Heiner. A survivor who endured a lifetime of health challenges, she was always grateful for the great advances in medical care, which allowed her to live a long, happy life. Interests: Family / Children…Mark and Diane / Gardening / Sewing / Needlework / Working in Business Offices / Camping / Fishing / Traveling
Preceded in death by husband, parents and brothers Alvin B., Gail Maynard, Gerald W., Curtis F. and Marvin J. Olson. Survived by; Son Mark (Debbie), Daughter, Diane (Scott), Grand Children; Danielle (Keith) , Jason, Annie, Lynn, Ken (Jason), Great Grand Children; Jayden, Levi, McCoy.
Funeral services will be held Sunday March 15th at 2:00pm at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary Chapel, 3401 South Highland Drive,with a visitation one hour prior.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
