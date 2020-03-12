Home

Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
Floyd Eldon Larson

1935 ~ 2020
1935 ~ 2020
Our loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, passed away March 10th at home with his eternal companion by his side. He grew up in Salt Lake City and graduated from Granite High School in 1953. He married Earlene Bowen on January 15, 1955, and they were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple.
Together they had 3 children: Steven, Michael and Karen. He attended Henager Business College and Salt Lake Community College. He was employed at Kennecott Copper for over 35 years. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially liked to fish and golf.
Survived by his wife, Earlene; son, Steven (Ann); daughter, Karen (Matthew); 8 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents; his son, Michael; and his two brothers, Walter and James.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 14th, at 1 pm, at Murray City Cemetery located at 5490 South Vine Street. A viewing will be held on Friday, March 13th from 6-8 pm at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home located at 4760 So. State Street, Murray, Utah.
A special thanks to Shirley Ann Collins, Dr. Michael Collins, David Holt, Karen Mower and IHC Hospice.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 12, 2020
