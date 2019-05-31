Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hullinger Mortuary
457 E 300 N
Roosevelt, UT 84066
435-722-2426
Viewing
Friday, May 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hullinger Mortuary
457 E 300 N
Roosevelt, UT 84066
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Myton Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Myton Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
Resources
More Obituaries for Floyd Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Floyd Ellsworth Cox


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Floyd Ellsworth Cox Obituary
Floyd Cox
1929 ~ 2019
Roosevelt, Utah - Floyd Ellsworth Cox, 89, passed away May 26, 2019.
Born December 1, 1929 in Myton to Ellsworth Willard and Arloia Jones Cox. He married Jean Meyer on December 16, 1996 in Roosevelt. They were sealed in the Vernal Temple on September 10, 2005. She died June 24, 2010.
Floyd graduated from Wasatch High School and immediately joined the Navy, serving for 22 years before his retirement. During the Korean War he was an underwater demolition expert. He boxed in the Golden Gloves tournaments. He retired from the Tooele Army Depot. He was one of the youngest sailors to receive the rank of Boatswain's Mate.
He was proud to be a grandson of Shelby Deacon Jones of the Cherokee Indian Nation.
Survived by his children from a previous marriage, Cindy (David) Kempff, West Jordan; Rodney (Leslee) Cox, St. George; Eric (Sherrie) Cox, Roosevelt; Lance (Marie) Cox, Roosevelt; Wade Cox, SLC; Lori (Tracy) Williams, Bluebell; Heather (Jim) Fraser, Kearns; daughter by heart, Denene (Ben) Whetman, South Jordan; 30 grandchildren, 51 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren, siblings, Illina Wood, Riverton; Judy (Bob) Anderson, Ephraim; and Larry Cox, St. George.
Preceded in death by his parents, wife, Jean Cox, siblings, Elma Broadhead, Helen Wilde, Glen Cox, Alvin Cox, Clarence Cox and Claudia Kemp.
The family would like to thank the Parkside Manor and the Sr. Villa for their loving care of Floyd.
Funeral services Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Myton Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Viewings on Friday evening at the Hullinger Mortuary, 457 East 300 North, from 6 - 8 p.m. and Saturday at the church from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m.
Burial, Roosevelt Memorial Park with military honors presented by the Navy Honor Guard, Myton American Legion and the Patriot Guard Riders.
Condolences may be shared at www.hullingermortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now