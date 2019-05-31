|
Floyd Cox
1929 ~ 2019
Roosevelt, Utah - Floyd Ellsworth Cox, 89, passed away May 26, 2019.
Born December 1, 1929 in Myton to Ellsworth Willard and Arloia Jones Cox. He married Jean Meyer on December 16, 1996 in Roosevelt. They were sealed in the Vernal Temple on September 10, 2005. She died June 24, 2010.
Floyd graduated from Wasatch High School and immediately joined the Navy, serving for 22 years before his retirement. During the Korean War he was an underwater demolition expert. He boxed in the Golden Gloves tournaments. He retired from the Tooele Army Depot. He was one of the youngest sailors to receive the rank of Boatswain's Mate.
He was proud to be a grandson of Shelby Deacon Jones of the Cherokee Indian Nation.
Survived by his children from a previous marriage, Cindy (David) Kempff, West Jordan; Rodney (Leslee) Cox, St. George; Eric (Sherrie) Cox, Roosevelt; Lance (Marie) Cox, Roosevelt; Wade Cox, SLC; Lori (Tracy) Williams, Bluebell; Heather (Jim) Fraser, Kearns; daughter by heart, Denene (Ben) Whetman, South Jordan; 30 grandchildren, 51 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren, siblings, Illina Wood, Riverton; Judy (Bob) Anderson, Ephraim; and Larry Cox, St. George.
Preceded in death by his parents, wife, Jean Cox, siblings, Elma Broadhead, Helen Wilde, Glen Cox, Alvin Cox, Clarence Cox and Claudia Kemp.
The family would like to thank the Parkside Manor and the Sr. Villa for their loving care of Floyd.
Funeral services Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Myton Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Viewings on Friday evening at the Hullinger Mortuary, 457 East 300 North, from 6 - 8 p.m. and Saturday at the church from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m.
Burial, Roosevelt Memorial Park with military honors presented by the Navy Honor Guard, Myton American Legion and the Patriot Guard Riders.
Condolences may be shared at www.hullingermortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 31, 2019