Floyd Ray Nye
"He has slipped the surly bonds of Earth..."
Our pilot and navigator has taken off without us, leaving us bereft but so grateful for his life, for our time in his world.
Born in Powell, Wyoming, November 8, 1947, died November 24, 2020 from the ravaging effects of cancer and Covid 19. He was safe at home with his life partner and soul mate; as always just the two of us, holding hands.
Thanks to the LA Dodgers for making his last World Series a very happy one, shared with his favorite son!
A great husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother, brother-in-law, life partner, friend and coach who traveled great lengths to watch his kids and grandgirls participate in sports and dance, equestrian activities and whatever else, while never pushing them and always being supportive, in any decisions they made, regardless of their successes or failures. He was always such a patient guide and gentle teacher, whether it was waterskiing, batting practice, changing the oil in a car, swimming with his grandgirls, or getting back on a horse after being bucked off. He was definitely a beloved Poppa.
A man who honorably served his country in Vietnam, without choice via the draft, and was an Army Sergeant hero who saved many other American lives in fierce combat, with his bravery and leadership in the 25th Infantry. All of his platoon made it out alive. That was an achievement he valued the rest of his days. He received, among other awards, the Bronze Star with 2 Oak Leaf clusters. In 2012, we were privileged to go back to Vietnam, to see the people and culture he respected, to revisit the jungle underground and drop some old baggage. It was very healing, and he was able then to come home and write his memoirs about his time in the Army.
A man with total integrity, Floyd always did the right thing and taught his children to do the same. Always there with support and love for his wife of 53 yrs, siblings, parents, kids, and grandkids. He was a charming man, quick-witted and humble. He was in sales with Kraft Foods for nearly 30 years, taking early retirement at age 54. In our travels around the world, he met and made friends so easily, and once you were his friend, he never let you go, even though he was so quiet about it.
Aside from baseball, travel, and his family, Floyd's other great love was aviation. He loved his cute little Piper Cherokee and we had some grand adventures in the sky. Fly high, Nye.
Floyd's parents, Bud and Ercel Merkley Nye, preceded him in death. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Karla; son, Jared (Kelly, Roseville, CA) and their daughters Abby and Amanda. Daughter Vanessa Fravel, (Lance, Salt Lake City), their daughter Grace. Precious sisters Ann Maestas (Lorenzo) and Sharon Sage. He had a huge world of nephews, nieces, cousins, friends, in-laws and coworkers whom he appreciated.
Taken from this earth way too young; all who knew him would agree. We will celebrate his life when a gathering is safe. Interment at a later date at Mount Olivet Cemetery, SLC, beneath the tall trees where the deer graze.
. Happy landings, Dear One.