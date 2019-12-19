|
|
Frances "Denise" Romero
1953 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Denise Romero, 66, returned to her heavenly home and was reunited with her loved ones on December 14, 2019. Denise passed away from a massive heart attack and complications. Denise was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on June 17, 1953 to Tom and Alice Romero. Denise loved being a caretaker regardless if it was for an adult, kids, or animals. Denise is survived by her siblings; Mike (Alda), Dave (Emilia), Frank (Shirley), Tom (Debbie), Amanda (Kevin), Buffie (Bill), and many nieces and nephews. Denise is preceded in death by her loving parents; Tom and Alice, sisters; Faithann and Anita, nephew; Jeff Pead, niece; Chelley Enselsberger Romero.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at The Echo Club on 134 West Pier Pont Ave, Salt Lake City, Utah 84101.
She will be missed by all.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 19, 2019