Frances Madsen
1926-2019
Frances Rose Madsen was born on October 5, 1926. She passed away November 22, 2019 with family members near her side. She was 93 years old.
She was preceded in death by her husband, father, mother, brother and grandson. She is survived by her five children, Paul Brooks (Kristi) six children of Utah and South Carolina, Robyn L. Boissoneau (Ed) five children of Idaho, Utah, Oregon, and California, Christine Brooks one daughter of Vermont, Lori Brooks two sons of Alaska and Utah and Dan Madsen (Christie) four children of Utah.
Mom's childhood was spent in Bear Lake, Idaho until her brother and dad passed on. She and Gramma rose then moved to Glendale, California and years later settled in the Salt Lake Valley.
Frances believed in education and commitment, friends and giving your best. She was an educated woman, earning degrees from Woodbury College in Los Angles and a four-year degree from BYU in Utah.
In the 1960s she and Roy with dedication and determination, worked long hours to build a Shaklee business that would support their families and take Roy and Frances traveling around the world. When they often visited San Francisco, they would stay at the Mark Hopkins Hotel on Knob Hill where, as a child, she had dreamed of staying.
She and Roy would often say, "It all starts with a dream." "Believe in Miracles." "By helping others, we help ourselves." Frances loved working with people and educating them on the benefits of good nutrition. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
A loving thanks to Holly, Glen and Makinleigh for their love, dedication and care for Mom.
Funeral Services will be on December 4th, starting at 11:00 am at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, located at 3401 S Highland Drive, SLC. A viewing will be held on December 3rd, from 6:00 pm-8:00pm at Wasatch Lawn and 1 hour prior to funeral services.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019