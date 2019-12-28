|
Frances Virginia Howard Gore
1932~2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Frances Virginia Howard Gore passed away peacefully on December 23, 2019 at the age of 86. Born in Salt Lake City on December 27, 1932 to Brady Andrew Howard and Carrie Virginia Nielsen. Married William Thomas Gore II on June 11, 1955. Frances was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various callings including many years as Sunday School Secretary. Frances was a wonderful mom and friend. She was always willing to give service to her family and neighbors. She liked bowling with her husband and loved the Utah Jazz! She was known for her homemade suckers and her chocolate chip cookies. Frances is survived by her three sons; William, David (Jan), Jerry (Trixi) and daughter, Christi Ryther (Brent), a brother, sister, 8 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill, daughter Michelle, and her brother Don. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 30 at 11:00 am at the LDS Ward Building 1355 East 7200 South with viewings to be held at the same building Sunday evening from 6:00-8:00 pm and from 9:30-10:30 am before the funeral. Interment at Memorial Holladay Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 28, 2019