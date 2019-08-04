|
Frances Louise Baldee Brown
1929 - 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Frances Louise Baldee Brown, age 89, returned to her Heavenly Father and to the embrace of her beloved husband, Robert, on August 1, 2019. She was born October 7, 1929 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Lorenzo (L) and Gladys Ann Unsworth Baldee. She married Robert Lester Brown on September 2, 1948, and enjoyed 60 years of marriage with him before Bob's passing. Frankie is the mother of Bruce Eric Brown of Orem, Utah and Diana Brown Velarde (departed) of Half Moon Bay, California. Frankie is survived by her son, her seven grandchildren, her 16 great-grandchildren, and her nine great-great-grandchildren. She taught elementary school in the Salt Lake City School District for 39 years, retiring after teaching for 19 years at Backman Elementary School. Frankie was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving for many years in Junior Sunday School with her mother, and later, as a pianist in the Relief Society organization. She also avidly supported her son by being a Cub Den Leader during his Cub Scouting years. Frankie was an accomplished seamstress, knitter, and quilter, and enjoyed many a Monday morning quilting with the Relief Society sisters in her Salt Lake 29th Ward. She was greatly loved and will be deeply missed.
To honor Frankie's request, no viewing or funeral will be held. A graveside service will take place in the Salt Lake Cemetery on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. when she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Bob. To get to the graveside, travel East on 11th Avenue to the last entrance to the cemetery and then turn right down to Elm Street and then turn left, going East to the grave. Online guestbook available at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019