Frances Mary Ratigan
1937 ~ 2020
Aunt Frankie passed away in the presence of her family at home on April 8th, 2020 at the age of 82.
She was born in Brooklyn, NY on November 17th, 1937, the twelfth of thirteen children of Myra and Edward Ratigan. Fran was the last of that legacy, the last of our roots, the last of what made us the family we are.
Frances lived in NYC for 45 years, until she moved to Salt Lake with her family and her work family. She worked for American Express for 43 years and 8 months, a fact that she was proud of.
Frances had a heart of gold, and her spirit animal was Christmas. She was the matriarch of our family Christmas Eve dinner. She had a close relationship with her two sisters Sophia and Patricia. Even though she had no children of her own, she treated Sophia's children like hers and helped raise them - she taught them how to have fun. Even though she loved Christmas, she lived for summer; you could always find her in the pool, and she taught all the kids how to swim. She could light up a room with her laughter and it wasn't a good time until she arrived.
Aunt Frankie loved her crafts, and always wore the most beautiful jewelry. She was the baby whisperer, and babies everywhere loved her. She made each "grandchild" (and "great-grandchild") feel that they were her favorite. Each one was the favorite. Aunt Frankie loved cats, and doing puzzles (but don't you dare touch hers!). She also was Elvis Presley's biggest fan, hands down.
She is survived by her nieces and their families; Jacqueline Klapak and her daughter Michelle Lynn Thompson; Valerie (Tom) Casey and their children Carrieann Peterson, Jillian (Todd) Cowley, Kathleen (Michael) Lowther, Timothy (Andrea) McQueeney, Raven (John) Jones and Siobhan Casey; Jeanine (Felix Manuel) Cabrera and children JoAnna Marie (Joey) Cabrera-Sollazzo, Felix Patrick and Francis Damaso; Colette Klapak DeSimone and her children Eddie, Nicole, Justin, Jordan, Chase, Alex; and many great-great-"grandchildren" - Nick, Colton, Braden, Ryann, Tessa, Trinity, Bryce, Aiden, James, Owen, Sophia, Liam, Grayson, and Evelyn. She is also survived by her loving cat Kiara. Preceded in death by her parents, eight sisters and four brothers.
Frances will be laid to rest with her family at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery during a private graveside service. The rosary and committal service will be recorded and posted on Frances' obituary page at www.starksfuneral.com. When circumstances permit, a public mass and celebration of life will be held. When scheduled, these service times will be posted at www.starksfuneral.com where friends are also invited to share their memories and photos with her family.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020