Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Francine Evans Timothy


1923 - 2019
Francine Evans Timothy Obituary
Francine E. Timothy
Feb 18, 1923 ~ Sept 4, 2019
Our cherished friend, mother, grandmother and great grandmother lived a long and extraordinary life. Born in Ogden, Utah, she also lived in San Francisco, Washington DC, and Paris, France, where she became an international expert on psychological rehabilitation from cancer. She returned to live with family in Salt Lake City.
Francine remained amazingly youthful throughout her 96 years, and her mind and spirit never aged. Her devoted friends and family all deeply miss her extraordinary grace, kindness, wisdom, and humor.
A memorial will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 6:00-8:00pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking on the north side of the building. Please share your memories and photos at www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019
