Francis Clark Stephens
"Fritz"
Francis Clark "Fritz" Stephens passed on February 29th, 2020 with children, Stephanie and Troy, by his side. He lived a storied life of 93 years with optimism and joyous wonder.
Clark was born in New York City on January 1st, 1927, to Nellie Augusta Chapman and Noble Ellsworth Stephens. In 1934, Nell, Clark, and his brothers Noel, Wayne, and Bill moved to grandfather John Chapman's chicken farm in Heber. Noble was seldom around, leaving Nell and the boys to support each other.
Clark was a lifelong dreamer with his feet still on the ground. He inherited his father's creativity and compulsion to invent, but tempered it with a strong devotion to family. After serving in the Navy from 1944-1946 he earned a BS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Utah on the GI Bill. Clark went on to earn an MBA from Harvard Business School in 1955. During his career, Clark was an engineer for General Electric, Waste King, TRW, and Litton Industries. In 1970, he and two colleagues founded Britt Corporation in Los Angeles. Clark traveled extensively to service the tiny company's medical lasers that saved the eyesight of people around the world. Clark pursued numerous other projects after Britt, from designing and patenting a new laser tube to researching his family history.
Clark was married to Jane Cannon from 1952-1957. They had two children, John and Katie. Clark was then married to Phillis Peet from 1959-1968, helping to raise her son, David.
In 1968, Clark was introduced to a beautiful skincare salon owner with a charming French accent, Gabrielle Stransky (1931-2016). They instantly fell in love and were married. They wanted children very much and felt the loss of their first baby, Veronique, deeply. Happiness shone into their marriage in 1971, when Troy was born, and again in 1977, with the birth of Stephanie. The family lived in West Los Angeles for 20 years, enjoying close ties with Gaby's nearby family. After 1993 Clark and Gaby lived in Northern California and Salt Lake City. They were married for 48 years until Gaby's passing in 2016. Clark cared for Gaby devotedly through a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Clark is survived by his brother, Noel; children John (Pam), Katie (Steve), Troy (Kristen), and Stephanie (Krishna); grandchildren Alex, Beatrice, Christopher, Daniel, David, Emily, Griffin, Heidi, Holly, Katie, Kristina, Laura, Lucas, Michael, Michelle, Quinn, Randy, and Tracy; and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gabrielle; parents, Nellie and Noble; baby daughter, Veronique; baby grandson, Joseph; and brothers Wayne and Bill.
The family would like to thank the staff of Pacifica Senior Living and Envision Hospice for their devoted care of Clark in his final months.
Clark will be buried at the Heber City Cemetery together with the ashes of his wife Gabrielle, and his daughter, Veronique.
A viewing will be held at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Chapel of Murray, 4760 S. State Street, on Friday, March 6th at 9:30am, with the memorial service at 10:30am and burial at Heber City Cemetery at 1:00pm. Reception follows.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 4, 2020