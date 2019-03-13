Home

Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
Francis Ray Jensen passed away on Mar 4, 2019, in McKinney, TX, of complications due to lymphoma. Born in Price, UT, on Feb 26, 1938, to Dorral and Maree Jensen. Survived by brother, Bliss (Pennie) Jensen; children Lisa (Richard) Worsham, Jill Montoya, and Mike (Rachel) Jensen; ten grandchildren and two great-grandsons. Preceded in death by parents and Brother Bill Reese. Memorial service on Mar 15 at 2:00 p.m. at the L.D.S. church on 8539 S. 2200 W., West Jordan, UT. For full obituary, see https://alltexascremation.com/obituaries.php
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019
