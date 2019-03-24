|
F. Alan Fletcher
June 28, 1939 ~ March 14, 2019
A wonderful husband, father, brother, grandpa and friend, F. Alan Fletcher died peacefully surrounded by his family on March 14, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Lynda, his sons Andy (Annie) and Scott (Renee), his daughter Melissa (Troy), 6 grandchildren and his sister Evelyn (Steve). ?A service will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at Wasatch Presbyterian Church, 1626 South 1700 East, Salt Lake City. A celebration of Alan's life will be on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking on the north side of the building.
Read an extended obituary and share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019