Frank Aune
1949 ~ 2019
Frank got his start in Norway before his parents immigrated to Utah as new members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was born in Utah to Franklin and Bibbi Aune in June 1949. He was a great example to all, especially to his posterity, teaching integrity, love and and appreciation for nature along with his dry senses of humor.
Frank married his devoted sweetheart, Becky, on June 5, 1972 in the Salt Lake Temple and together they have five dear children, along with their spouses and 17 beautiful grandchildren. Family was very important to Frank and he had a gift to keep extended family relationships close. Camping, motor bike excursions, family gatherings are a few of many cherished memories with Frank that family and friends will hold forever.
Frank was blessed to serve a mission in Norway, the country of his heritage, from 1969-1971. He was a strong and determined soul who was able to persevere through many health challenges as he cheated death many times before he was ready to leave this earth on September 3, 2019. Grateful for forever families, when we all will see you again, "Ha det så lenge", or how Frank would tease, "Bye for now in Norwegian".
Funeral services will be held, Monday, September 9, 11:00 am at the Jordan North 2nd Ward, 4270 Falcon Street, WVC. Viewings will be held Sunday, September 8, 6-8 pm at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Rd. and Wednesday at the church, 10:00-10:45. Interment, Valley View Memorial Park 4400 W. 4100 S., WVC.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 6, 2019