Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary
4670 South Highland Dr
Holladay, UT 84117
(801) 278-2801
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
LDS Church
1834 E Creek Rd
Sandy, UT
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
LDS Church
1834 E Creek Rd
Sandy, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank "Kent" Clark


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frank "Kent" Clark Obituary
Frank "Kent" Clark
1936~2019
Sandy, UT-Frank "Kent" Clark passed away March 26, 2019 from complications of Myotonic Muscular Dystrophy, surrounded by his loving family.
Kent was born in Salt Lake City, UT to Arthur O. and Mary J. Whittier Clark. Kent attended Holladay Elementary, Olympus Jr. High, and Granite and Olympus High Schools where he began his lifelong love of sports.
Kent fulfilled an LDS mission to the Western States. He graduated from the University of Utah with a Masters Degree, and worked as a teacher and coach for 33 years.
He married Lynda Hamilton in 1965 in the Salt Lake City Temple. They had 4 children. He is survived by his wife of 53 years and 2 sons, Randy (Jill) Clark and Todd (Jodi) Clark, and 2 daughters, Leanne (Brian) Cox and Lori (Ty) Faux, and 13 grandchildren.
Kent served in the Jordan River Temple baptistery for 16 years. Kent also served with the National Guard during the Berlin Crisis.
He was preceded in death by his parents and all of his siblings.
Kent was a wonderful example of hard work. He supported his children and grandchildren in all of their endeavors with love and kindness.
Services will be held at 11:00 am Monday April 1, 2019 at the church on 1834 E Creek Rd Sandy, UT 84093. The viewing will be 9:45-10:45 prior to services. Funeral Directors: Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary. Please share a memory at www.memorialutah.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now