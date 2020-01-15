|
|
08/02/1928 ~ 01/11/2020
Frank Davidson Bagley died peacefully at his home in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 18 at 10:00 a.m. at the Forest Bend Ward Chapel - 7784 South Highland Drive (2000 East), Cottonwood Heights, Utah. Viewings will be held at the same location on Friday, January 17 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Saturday prior to the service from 9:00-9:45 a.m.
https://www.premierfuneral.com/obituaries/Frank-Bagley/
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020