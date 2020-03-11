|
Frank H. Delost
1928-2020
Bountiful-Frank H. Delost, age 91, of Bountiful, Utah, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Born in Somerset, Colorado October 21, 1928 to John and Mary Delost, Frank graduated from Paonia High School in 1946 where he lettered in football. Frank played saxophone in a dance band to help with family finances. Little did he know his mother secretly saved the money and returned it to him for his college fund.
Frank met the love of his life Nelda Harvey in Price, Utah while attending Carbon College. Frank and Nelda were married September 4, 1949 and settled in Salt Lake City while Frank attended the University of Utah.
In April 1952, Frank was drafted into the Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. He served our nation honorably for two years and was discharged as a Corporal.
Upon returning from Korea, Frank attended the University of Utah College of Pharmacy and graduated in 1956. Frank and Nelda made their home in Bountiful for the past 63 years and recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Frank was employed by Swede Olson and later became a partner with Cal Christensen at Bountiful Drug and The Medicine Shoppe. Frank enjoyed serving the community and his profession. He was a recipient of the "Bowl of Hygeia Award" in 2007, the most prestigious award for community pharmacists. Frank retired from his pharmacy career at age 85.
Frank and Nelda joined Oakridge Country Club in 1968 and enjoyed many years of friendships and associations with fellow members. Frank was a member of the hole-in-one club, making three in his lifetime. He also enjoyed bowling in various leagues, woodworking at home, traveling, and spending time with his family at their cabin.
Frank is survived by his wife Nelda, his children Kort (Sherrie) Delost and Paula (Alan) Harris. He is also survived by grandchildren Lex (Michelle) Bruso, Kodianne Wagstaff, Nelda (George) Harned, Kenneth Delost and Jennie (Cole) Webster; eight great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild, as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family that he dearly loved. Preceded in death by siblings Jennie, Bert, Joseph, Mary and Victor.
According to his wishes, a viewing for family and friends will be held Friday, March 13th at 11 AM, followed by a 12:30 PM graveside service at Memorial Lakeview Mortuary and Cemetery, located at 1640 East Lakeview Drive, Bountiful, UT.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 11, 2020