1/1
Frank Duane Tidwell
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Duane Tidwell passed away August 17, 2020. He was born in Nampa, Idaho November 24, 1929 to Sylvia Gladys Nielsen and Joseph Rulon Tidwell. He was preceded in death by beloved wives Izetta Abbott and Glennys Moore.
Funeral services will held at 11AM on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South) in Sandy. A viewing will be held on Friday evening at the mortuary from 6-8 PM, as well as Saturday prior to the services beginning at 10AM. Social distancing and face coverings are requested due to COVID restrictions. For a full obituary and to share condolences with the family, please visit www.larkincares.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Viewing
10:00 AM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Larkin Sunset Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved