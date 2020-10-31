Frank Glenn Dawes
1941 ~ 2020
Our fun-loving dad, Frank Glen Dawes, peacefully passed away at his home on October 28, 2020 from heart failure. He beat cancer but didn't beat the chemo. He was born June 17, 1941 in Salt Lake City to Curtis Wesley and Margaret Huish Dawes. He married his best friend, Linda Dawes, on May 7, 1965. Frank was a graduate of Murray High School, Snow College, and Weber State. He taught school for 33 years in the Granite School District.
He served many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and 20 years as an ordinance worker in the Jordan River Temple. He served a temple mission with his wife in the Seoul, Korea Temple.
Frank is survived by his wife; children: Paula (Jason) Berven, Shari (Shane) Hyer, Jacqueline (Greg) Burgess, Andrew (Carri Robison) Dawes; and 14 treasured grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Union Fort 5th Ward Chapel, 500 East 6770 South, Midvale. Viewings will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 South State Street, Murray, and on Monday, November 2 from 9:30-10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the service.
The service will be live-streamed thru Facebook on the Jenkins-Soffe website beginning at 11:00 a.m. The link will be provided on his obituary. Interment will be at the Herriman City Cemetery.
