Frank Rubalcava
1934 ~ 2020
Our beloved husband, father, grandpa, and brother, Frank Rubalcava, 86, passed away peacefully September 20, 2020. He was born March 26, 1934 in Highland Boy Utah to Bertha L. Bustillos and Francisco Rubalcava.
We sincerely thank the caregivers at Sagewood at Daybreak for loving and comforting dad for the last three years. We also appreciate Brio Hospice for the care and compassion they provided.
Frank is survived by his daughter Jackie M. Pendleton (Bill Jr.), his son Frank J. Rubalcava (Rosie) Karen Rubalcava (John); six grandchildren; Sister Lydia (Jesus) Rodriguez and Joe (Melody) Bustillos. Preceded in death by his wife Rachel, son John and parents.
A private mass will be held for the family on Tuesday September 29th, 2020. Family and friends are invited to attend graveside services at Midvale City Cemetery at 12:00 p.m. Please be respectful with social distancing.
He will forever live in our hearts. We will miss you "Gampa!"
