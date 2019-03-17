|
|
Frank R. Sida, 82
In Loving Memory
Frank R. Sida, currently a resident of Golden, Colorado, passed away Thursday Afternoon, March 7, 2019. His family and friends can attest that he gave a heroic fight against the Alzheimer's he fought. As the author Dylan Thomas penned, "Do not go gentle into that good night."
Frank is survived by his wife, Kay, of 62 years and two sons, Rocky and Steve Sida along with two daughters, Amy Van Horn and Laura Sida.
If you would like funeral details or to express condolences, please visit this website:
Horancares.com/obits/frank-rudolf-sida/
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019