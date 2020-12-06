Born January 30, 1927 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Egon August Glaus and Blanche Christensen Glaus. Married Shirley Clark May 4, 1950 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Passed away December 2, 2020 in Bountiful, Utah.
Preceded in death by his parents, wife Shirley, sister Lorraine Nielsen and brother Gordon Glaus. Survived by his children Alan (Shelly) Glaus, Jeri (Jeffrey, deceased) Black, Randy Glaus, Bryan (Marilyn) Glaus, Tané Glaus, Susan (Joel) Borgmeier, 30 grandchildren and 51 great-grandchildren.
For full obituary and funeral WEB STREAMING visit Holbrook Mortuary at www.HolbrookMortuary.com
. In person funeral services will be by invitation only.