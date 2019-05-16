Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial Mt. View Mortuary,
3115 E. Bengal Blvd.
Cottonwood Heights, UT
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Mt. View Mortuary,
3115 E. Bengal Blvd
Cottonwood Heights, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frankie Crawford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frankie G. Crawford


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frankie G. Crawford Obituary
Frankie Carlisle Crawford
1937~2019
Frankie, age 81, passed away on May 13, 2019 in South Jordan, Utah. She was born on Oct. 28, 1937 in Escalante, Utah to Frank and Mearl McIneily. Funeral services will be Saturday, May 18, 2019, 11:00 am at Memorial Mt. View Mortuary, 3115 E. Bengal Blvd., Cottonwood Heights with a viewing one hour prior to the services. Interment to follow at Mt. View Memorial Park. To read the complete obituary visit www.memorialutah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.