Frankie Carlisle Crawford
1937~2019
Frankie, age 81, passed away on May 13, 2019 in South Jordan, Utah. She was born on Oct. 28, 1937 in Escalante, Utah to Frank and Mearl McIneily. Funeral services will be Saturday, May 18, 2019, 11:00 am at Memorial Mt. View Mortuary, 3115 E. Bengal Blvd., Cottonwood Heights with a viewing one hour prior to the services. Interment to follow at Mt. View Memorial Park. To read the complete obituary visit www.memorialutah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 16, 2019