Frankie Larsen
1943 ~ 2020
Frankie (Mary Frances) Larsen passed away November 9, 2020 after a courageous battle with liver cancer. Frankie was born September 22, 1943 in SLC to Ken & Evelyn Pickens. Frankie was a dedicated mother and grandmother. She treasured her family and loved them too much. She also found joy spending time with her friends playing cards. She had a sweet personality, a wonderful sense of humor and a great capacity to love.
Frankie is survived by her daughter, Hallee (Lynn) Rasmussen; son, Trent (Brenda) Biesinger; nine grand- children; nine great grand-children; and her sweetheart Howard Miller. She is also survived by her sister, Roberta Webb and brother; Kenny Pickens. She is preceded in death by her husband Dale Larsen and her parents.
A viewing for Frankie will be on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. To ensure compliance with current social distancing guidelines, we kindly ask that you call the funeral parlor at (801) 474-9119 to make a reservation between the hours of 10AM and 4PM Monday through Saturday. The courtesy of wearing a mask to services is required. Her Funeral Service will be live streamed on Tuesday, November 17th at 11:00 AM MST. Due to local mandates, this service is private however friends and family are encouraged to attend virtually by visiting www.starksfuneral.com
, and clicking on her obituary where a "Watch Service Live" button will appear. With hopes that Frankie's family will be able to hear your cherished memories at this service, friends are invited to send video messages to reach_us@starksfuneral.com by Monday, November 16th with Frankie's name in the subject line. Your tributes will be compiled and shared live on Tuesday in a "virtual open mic." She will be laid to rest in private graveside service which will also be posted on Starks website.