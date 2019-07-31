|
|
Frankie R. Price
1930 ~ 2019
Frankie R. Price passed away peacefully at home from complications due to liver cancer on July 25, 2019.
Frankie was born August 12, 1930 in Salt Lake City, UT to Frank and Violet Rucker Rawlins, graduated from West High and married her high school sweetheart, Willie Price, sharing 70 years together prior to his passing in 2017. Frankie and Willie left a legacy of nine children, 26 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren, and 12 great-great grandchildren.
Frankie is preceded in death by her parents, her seven siblings, her husband, Willie, three sons: Frank, Bill (Joann), Victor (Alfonsa); and two grandsons, Jeremy and Jason. Frankie is survived by six children: Robin Reynolds, Valerie Spencer (Michael deceased), Kevin (Cory), Elizabeth Davis, Barbara Ann Kennington, and Joey (Kathy); her many grandchildren and a host of extended family.
Recitation of the Rosary and a funeral mass will be celebrated Monday, August 5, 11:00 a.m. at Saint Patrick Catholic Church, 1058 West 400 South, where friends may call one hour prior to services. Frankie's cremains will be interred the following day at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank Sarah, Christy, Raylyn and Hunter of Rocky Mountain Hospice for their compassionate care and the many individuals who touched Frankie's life. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to any Hospice or homeless outreach facility in Frankie's memory.
Extended obituary at http://www.odonnellandsons.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from July 31 to Aug. 4, 2019