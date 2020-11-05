1/
Franklin Imai
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Franklin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Franklin (Frank) Imai
1937 - 2020
Frank passed away on October 26, 2020. Frank was born on January 13, 1937 in Milford, Utah. He never married and is survived by sisters Mimi, Grace, Ann and Mary. Preceded in death by father and mother, sisters Yoshiko, Masuko and Louise.
He was a faithful member of the Japanese Church of Christ. No celebration of his life will be held because of COVID-19.
Fan of the Utah Jazz and University of Utah. He will be greatly missed. If you wish to make a donation - please make it to the Japanese Church of Christ in memory of Frank.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved