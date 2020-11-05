Franklin (Frank) Imai
1937 - 2020
Frank passed away on October 26, 2020. Frank was born on January 13, 1937 in Milford, Utah. He never married and is survived by sisters Mimi, Grace, Ann and Mary. Preceded in death by father and mother, sisters Yoshiko, Masuko and Louise.
He was a faithful member of the Japanese Church of Christ. No celebration of his life will be held because of COVID-19.
Fan of the Utah Jazz and University of Utah. He will be greatly missed. If you wish to make a donation - please make it to the Japanese Church of Christ in memory of Frank.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com