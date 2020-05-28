|
Franklin Nelson Davis
1925 - 2020
Franklin Nelson Davis, 95, passed away at his home on May 21, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Frank was born January 9, 1925 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Franklin Saville Davis and Emma Nelson Davis. Frank's father passed away when he was four years old and he was the only boy in his family that included two sisters, Arlene and Carole. Frank spent his youth in Salt Lake City where his interests were sports, boy scouts and academics. He attended Jackson Jr. High School where he was editor of the Jacksonian school newspaper. He then attended West High School.
After high school Frank attended the University of Colorado in Boulder, Colorado and later attended and graduated from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. He also completed graduate work at the University of Utah. He was a member of the Chi Epsilon and Sigma Chi Fraternities.
In 1946, Frank was called to the Australian Mission where he served under Elder Matthew Cowley. In 1950 Frank married his lifelong companion and sweetheart, Nadine Seare Davis, in the Salt Lake Temple. They have been constant companions - serving others, traveling the world and enjoying their family. They celebrated 70 years of marriage this year.
Frank loved the military and serving his country. He was Captain of the Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps at West High School and later served in the United State Marine Corps in various positions from 1943 to 1951. He began active duty in 1943 and held the rank of Second Lieutenant in 1946 when he left for his mission. He entered the Marine Corps again in 1950 during the Korean conflict when he served as an instructor in the Officers' school at Quantico, Virginia. He retired from the military achieving the rank of Captain in 1956.
Frank joined Utah Power and Light Company as a Civil Engineer in 1949. In 1955 and 1956 he was "loaned" to Bechtel Corporation, one of the world's largest engineering and construction firms. He returned to Utah Power to serve as Manager of Engineering and Construction and was then elected Senior Vice President in 1982. In 1987 Frank was appointed President and CEO of Utah Power and Light. In 1989 he was elected chairman of the Utah Power Board. Frank also served as president of Energy Nation Corporation in Salt Lake City.
Frank served on various boards and committees, including the Western Systems Coordination Council, Edison Electric Institute, Western Interstate Nuclear Board and the Utah State Board of Regents. He was also active in civic affairs, serving on the Citizen's Advisory committee, Utah State Water Research Laboratory and the administrative committee of the Salt Lake United Fund. He often spoke at seminars and universities on engineering and the Electric Utility Industry.
Frank's favorite family hobby was raising and showing his purebred Arabian horses, receiving many awards throughout the intermountain West. He served many years as president of the Utah Arabian Horse Association. He and his family also loved tennis and summer beach vacations in California.
Frank spent countless hours doing genealogy research and performing temple work for his ancestors. He and his family made many trips to the British Isles and Sweden, finding vital records and stories of his ancestors.
Throughout his life, Frank served in many capacities in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. In addition to his successful Australian Mission and various callings in his ward and stake, he served for many years as Bishop of the Union 12th Ward. After his retirement from Utah Power and Light, he served from 1990 to 1993 as Mission President of the Ohio, Cleveland Mission. His last calling was to serve as Patriarch of the Cottonwood Creek Stake. Frank was always valiant in his testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ, which he taught to his family and those in his stewardship. He was a great example of faith, obedience and unconditional love to all who knew him.
Frank loved his family and they were always his greatest joy. He is survived by his wife, Nadine, and children: Ann (Jerry) Williams, Jean (Scott) Erkelens, and Lee (Jenny) Davis. His descendants also include ten grandchildren and twenty-seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and beloved granddaughter, Jami.
Due to concerns with COVID19, the family requests you share a thought or memory at larkincares.com. Graveside services and internment will be held at the Salt Lake City Cemetery for immediate family members on June 3, 2020. The family sends thanks to Solstice Hospice for their loving care.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 28 to May 31, 2020