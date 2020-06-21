1937 ~ 2020

My Dad, Fred Arneman, 83 years-old, threw in the towel, early morning June 10, and passed peacefully at his home, in San Diego, surrounded by his wife and 4 children.

My dad was a character, and always did things on his own terms. Right up until the end. In the hospital, when the doctor asked Dad to try using BiPAP machine to help him breath, he said Dad lasted only 5 minutes and said "screw this" and removed it from his face.

Dad loved many things. He loved his group from Wasatch Presbyterian Church, he loved the Jaycees, he loved fishing, water skiing, and boating in general. He liked to drink and smoke and have fun. He went through training for the Naval Reserves, and he worked for IBM. He started a floor covering company with his dad. He got married young and had two children. He was the typical suburban man of the 60's and 70's.

He moved to San Diego in the second half of his life, where he married again, and had two more kids, and rekindled his love of fishing. He was over the moon with his three granddaughters. The little routines he developed brought him great comfort. Reading the paper with coffee in the morning and watching the news in the evening were a real treat that he got to experience every single day. He could be bossy, but almost everyone liked my Dad.

The last decade of his life was defined by his oxygen tanks, concentrators, and tubes. Frustration at not being able to breath, and do anything even slightly strenuous, drove him nuts. This would slowly and finally take him down, but it was his choice and his decision, and he never blamed anyone else. He lived life, right up until the end on his own terms.

Because of the current pandemic situation, as well as having friends and family in California and Utah, we don't have any plans for a service or celebration in the near future. If you knew my dad, leave a comment, and I'd be happy to share some old photos.



