I was sorry to hear that Charley had passed away. I knew him well in at Jorden Junior and West High School. I also knew Annette in high school, and again found her signature in our year book. I had classes with both of them. They were both great, and I wish I had seen them again. May

the Lord bless their family with the knowledge they will meet again.

love Larry Nemelka

Classmate