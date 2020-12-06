Fred Charles
Graves
1936 - 2020
After a life of service to his family, friends, church, community and profession,
F Charles Graves, 84, passed away at his home in North Salt Lake, surrounded by his adoring family & Christmas music by the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, on November 23, 2020, incident to the effects of Congestive Heart Failure - a literal broken heart.
Charles was born April 26, 1936, to Fred and Oree Herbert Graves, in Newry, South Carolina. He attended elementary school in South Carolina, and then his family moved to Salt Lake City, Utah where he attended Franklin Elementary, Jordan Junior and West High School -where he graduated from in 1954. While at West High School, he fell in love with Gloria Annette Davis. The two were married in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on May 8, 1959. After & during their marriage, they made their home in various cities including; SLC, Utah; Aberdeen, Maryland; Manhattan, Bronxville, & Scarsdale, New York; then in 1991 moved back to Salt Lake City to be closer to extended family & friends. Charles facilitated many family reunions in the summer, and especially loved helping to plan and attend the Graves and Davis family Christmas celebrations. Charles loved the holiday season, especially Christmas.
He authored the book, The Little Evergreen from Spruce Ridge, a Christmas story that continues to bring warm and happy Christmas smiles to his family and more.
Charles was a beloved and respected mentor to family, friends, business executives, students and professional colleagues. He rarely said he didn't have time to help a friend. He had a sense of wonder and was ever a learner and sharer. He was an accomplished communicator and was a sought - after speaker and presenter before national and international gatherings and was an experienced seminar instructor. He gave of himself generously to civic and professional activities.
Following his graduation from the University of Utah in 1961, he served two years in the U.S. Army in Colorado and Maryland. Annette joined him in Maryland where she worked for the U.S. Army Test & Evaluation Command. They moved to New York City where, Charles attended Teachers College, Columbia University, where he received both his masters of The Arts and doctorate of Education degrees. He thirsted on knowledge.
He was also a nationally and internationally recognized public relations counselor, executive coach and business leader. He was owner and president of Charles Graves Associates, a public relations counseling and executive coaching firm, based in Salt Lake City, formerly based in New York City. He was a communications and management counselor to upper management at some of this country and other countries ' leading businesses.
The Most important service to him was being an active and devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter - day Saints. Throughout his life he tirelessly and without complaint served in numerous Church callings, including; as a full-time missionary in the Eastern States Mission from 1956 to 1958, then in Maryland, New York City, Westchester County, and Salt Lake City - he was patriarch of the SLC Stake, counselor in stake presidency, counselor in bishopric, counselor to three full time mission presidents, high councilor, stake mission president, stake executive secretary, assistant high priest group leader, ward mission leader and teacher. He considered his callings an honor & privilege.
Charles was happiest when he was with his family and in pleasant conversation with friends - sharing stories & laughing, especially. Though he had traveled through many parts of the world, his favorite destination was his home, to his sweetheart Annette, his children and their families, grandchildren, & great grand girls. He enjoyed the many hours he spent in yards & gardens. He loved baseball, Jazz, fine art, performing arts, cooking, holidays, comic strips, studying new things, gospel doctrine and so much more.
He leaves an example of love, friendship, loyalty, kindness, forgiveness, compassion, patience, optimism, integrity, service, hard work, resolve, wit and humor for his family to follow.
He is survived by his three children, James R.(Kimbirlee) of Farmington, UT, Aaron W. (April) of Bountiful, UT, and Jennifer Valeen Graves, of Bountiful, UT; 13 grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and many extended beloved family & friends.
Fred Charles was preceded in death by his loving & steadfast wife Annette, his parents, his sister, Bernice & her husband Robert L. Black of Salt Lake City, his brother Joseph Talmadge & his first wife Diane, his sister Virginia W. & her husband Grover Hawkins, and so many in-laws and dear friends.
Our family wishes to extend a special thank you to his granddaughter Taylor & John Cook & their children Lillie & Ellsie for living with & caring for Gpa/Papa for so many years. Thank you to Quality Home Health & Hospice Care for your attentive kindness & compassion, and thank to the numerous Physicians, Nurses, CNA's, any & all staff @ the varying hospitals and care facilities he was treated at during his life.
Funeral services were held on Friday November 27, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Lawn Cemetery. Interment at Larkin Sunset Lawn 2350 E 1300 S Salt Lake City, UT 84108
In Lieu of flowers, please make any desired contribution to the following - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Perpetual Education Fund *Link below* https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/self-reliance/pef-perpetual-education-fund?lang=eng
For Full Obituary please refer to Larkins webpage www.larkincares.com