6/14/1941 ~ 9/1/2020

Fredrick Brent Eldredge, age 79, a great character, died September 1, 2020 after years of being too funny,

Born July 14, 1941 the first of three children to Fred and Wilma Eldredge in Salt Lake City. At age nine, Fred contracted Polio, the Pandemic of his day. It changed the direction of his life forever. He spent many months at Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City. He had numerous surgeries and wore a full- body cast for months during his formative years. He had body development problems, so they medically stunted his growth. At 10-years, Fred had the face of an angel, a male deep bass voice and never stopped getting into trouble.

Fred spent most of his life in the printing industry. Among many of his talents, he became quite proficient in Photoshop and his Christmas cards and party invitations were funny and unique and were enjoyed by his family and friends.

He was a great lover of music and had a wide collection of Jazz and Country music (especially John Prine). He was particularly proud of his children's great singing voices and that his daughter wrote her own music.

Fred married the mother of his beloved children, Lore Grayson; they were later divorced; he married Vicki Jackson, she preceded him in death. In 2005, he married Sandra Gisseman. It was a great love match. Both givers, they took care of each other from then on.

Sandy and Fred traveled together to the BVI, Cuba, Alaska and the western United States. They loved to entertain and hosted many "theme parties" in their backyard, with food and drink, live music and lots of crazy friends. Throughout the years, we all remember sitting around campfires, picnic tables and at BBQ parties or up in the canyons and at the "Emery Enema" exchanging stories. Fred was a marvelous storyteller and waxed poetic about anything that would make people laugh.

In his middle years Fred became a High Priest in the Pastafarian Church and devoutly worshiped the Flying Spaghetti Monster. Fred and his quorum studiously wore colanders on their heads at every meeting.

As he grew older and his beard became longer and whiter, he took on an elfin like quality that matched a decidedly Christmas spirit. As a result, he became a Santa Clause. He worked at Christmas parties and in the malls around town. He loved the children, particularly those with Downs Syndrome. He traveled to Puerto Rico for these children, after the big hurricane to be Santa for a charity called "Lillies Angels."

As he became less agile, he purchased a battery-operated tri-scooter and he and his friend Paul rode all over the valley. He had over 1,000 miles on his trike when he sold it.

Fred leaves behind his beloved family: his wife, Sandy; brother, Scott and wife Ginny; sister-in-law, Willie; his daughter Tahra; his son, Michael Thorvald and wife Heather; his favorite grandchildren, Shawna, Jazmine, and Jessie and three great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his brother Delbert and a grandson, Daniel. Fred outlived a lot of his friends, so it was up to him to retell their stories and exploits (which he most often embellished).

He was a lovely man.

His family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and all the staff at Saint Marks Hospital, Inspiration Home Health and Foothill Family Clinic for the help and care they provided Fred.

Fred was cremated by IPS. We are planning a celebration of his life on July 14, 2021 in his beloved backyard.

STAY SAFE, WEAR A MASK AND VOTE.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store