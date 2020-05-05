Home

Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 942-6301
Viewing
Thursday, May 7, 2020
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Cannon Mortuary
2640 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S)
Graveside service
Thursday, May 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Mountainview Memorial Cemetery
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Fred Henry Newton


1928 - 2020
Fred Henry Newton Obituary
Fred Henry Newton
1928~2020
Fred Henry Newton, passed away on May 4, 2020. Fred was born Dec. 20, 1928, Emmett, Idaho to William Newton and Myrtle De Graw. Married Irene Griffin LeChance on Feb. 22, 1954. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on Dec. 10, 1965.
Viewing will be held at Cannon Mortuary, 2640 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S) Thurs., May 7 from 11:30am-1:30pm. The graveside service will follow at Mountainview Memorial Cemetery at 2pm. A celebration of life will be held in his honor at a later date. Complete obituary and celebration of life updates at www.cannonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 5, 2020
