Fred Losee
1942 - 2020
It looks like ALS has taken me away. I was born in Thistle, Utah, on the dining room table, on February 11, 1942. I was #10 of 12 children of John Dean and Jenny Dudley Losee.
I had the best childhood anyone could hope for. I grew up in Thistle, Utah, amidst the mountains … building huts, inner-tubing, fishing in the creek, riding bikes all summer, and sleigh riding all winter. The family moved to Spanish Fork, when I was 13, where I spent the next 5 years chasing girls all over Utah County. I graduated from high school in 1960, then attended Snow College, followed by attending Stevens-Henager College, where I met Marilyn. She was hard to catch, but I reeled her in, and we were married in 1963. We had three sons: Todd, Scot, and Karl.
I worked in the printing department of the State Capitol, which led to a career as a printing repairman. I worked 25 ½ years at A.B. Dick, 7 ½ years at Printing Repair Service, and 13 ½ years for myself, running Losee's Offset Service.
In May of 2018, our hearts were broken when Todd passed away, because of a blood clot on his brain stem.
I am survived by my sweetheart, Marilyn; and sons, Scot and Karl; plus 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Also survived by my sister, Colleen, and my brother, Steve.
My eternal love and appreciation goes to Marilyn for helping me through this terrible battle with ALS. My hope is that someone, somewhere can find a treatment or cure for this monstrous disease.
Visitation for family and friends will be Friday morning, September 4, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 187 South Main Street, Spanish Fork, Utah. Following the visitation, there will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery. I request, if you attend and want to wish Marilyn well, please do not hug, but do reserve the hugs for a later date, when CoVid-19 is better under control. Masks are required, if you attend. My family thanks you!
In lieu of flowers/gifts, consider donating to alsfoundation.org or donate.als.org/donate

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
10:00 AM
Walker Mortuary - Spanish Fork - Spanish Fork
SEP
4
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Spanish Fork City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Walker Mortuary - Spanish Fork - Spanish Fork
187 South Main Street
Spanish Fork, UT 84660
(801) 798-2169
