Fred M. Eakin Jr.

1935-2020

Salt Lake City, Utah-Fred M. Eakin Jr., loving husband, father and grandfather, 85, died peacefully at his home on November 26th, 2020.

He was born on February 22, 1935 to Fred and Leah Eakin. Fred owned the Bongo Lounge just shy of 50 years. He is survived by his wife Charlette, 4 children, Janet Eakin, Gordon Eakin (Barbi), Debbie Lee and Dena Lee (Lee). Eight grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson. Proceeded in death by his father Fred M Eakin Sr. mother Leah Eakin and two sisters Shirley Burrows and Mary Merrill.

Fred loved being around family and friends. He loved boating and spending time at Flaming George and Lake Mead. You could find him every week enjoying time with his loving wife Charlette, assorted family members and many, many friends. He was very generous with his time and resources, always making sure things were great for all. He loved to laugh and make others laugh. He has a huge and kind heart. He lived life to the fullest even making a statement by passing away on Thanksgiving Day. He would ask all to be grateful for the many blessings you have and to remember him every Thanksgiving with a 5:00 PM toast.

Due to public health concerns the family will hold a private graveside service. Sometime this summer we will celebrate Fred's wonderful life together. In lieu of flowers, please celebrate his life at the Bongo.



