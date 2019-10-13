|
1934 ~ 2019
Bountiful, UT - Fred MacRay Christensen, "Mr. Mac," died peacefully at 85 years old, surrounded by his family, on October 11, 2019.
Mac was born May 11, 1934, in Salina, Utah, to Frederick Paul Christensen and Allie Arnold. He was raised in Sanpete County, the oldest of five children. Mac married his sweetheart Joan Graham on June 23, 1953 and enjoyed 66 years by her side. They were blessed with eight children, 39 grandchildren, and 44 great grandchildren.
Mac is the founder of the Mr. Mac men's retail clothing stores. He opened the first store over 50 years ago in Bountiful, Utah. Business was slow at first so he filled a van with men's suits and drove up and down the Wasatch Front selling clothing out the back of the van. The rest is history. Nine stores in Utah and one in Arizona now bear the Mr. Mac name.
Mac was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully as a sealer in the Bountiful, Utah Temple. He particularly enjoyed his twelve-year calling as president of the Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra, and Bell Choir at Temple Square. He also served with Joan as Director of the Washington, D.C. Visitors Center for two years.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Joan; daughter-in-law Terri (Taud) Olsen, and seven children, Scott (Janine), Sydnie (Reed) Shurtliff, Stan (Teri), Spencer (Carolyn), Stuart, Shauna (Michael) Cleverly, and Sara (Matt) Ebert; 39 grandchildren; 44 great grandchildren and two more great-grandchildren on the way. Also surviving are two brothers, Michael (Carolyn) and Marcus (Maria), and his sister, Maud Thurman.
Mac is preceded in death by his oldest son, Steve; his parents; his sister, Margaret Ann Bott; his brother-in-law Bob Thurman; his daughter-in-law, Betsy Wiscombe Christensen; and his great-grandson, Bowen James Larsen.
A public viewing will be held from 6-8 pm, Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Russon Mortuary, 295 N. Main Street, Bountiful, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm, Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Bountiful Central Stake Center, 640 S. 750 E., Bountiful, Utah, with a private family viewing from 10:30 am - 11:30 am prior to services. Interment, Bountiful City Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2019