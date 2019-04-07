Home

POWERED BY

Services
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Steven Edwards


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Fred Steven Edwards Obituary
Fred Steven Edwards
Sept 28, 1952 ~ Apr 2, 2019
Fred Edwards left us suddenly on April 2nd. He gave himself to others through love, humor, conversation, education & service. Our hearts are broken from losing our sweetheart, papa, G'pa, friend & brother. Freddie's heart failed him, but it NEVER failed us. We'll have a celebration of life on April 10th. Please share your photos and memories with the family and view an extended obituary with service information at www.starksfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, please perform an act of kindness and cheer for the SF Giants this year.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now