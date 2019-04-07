|
Fred Steven Edwards
Sept 28, 1952 ~ Apr 2, 2019
Fred Edwards left us suddenly on April 2nd. He gave himself to others through love, humor, conversation, education & service. Our hearts are broken from losing our sweetheart, papa, G'pa, friend & brother. Freddie's heart failed him, but it NEVER failed us. We'll have a celebration of life on April 10th. Please share your photos and memories with the family and view an extended obituary with service information at www.starksfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, please perform an act of kindness and cheer for the SF Giants this year.
