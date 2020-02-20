|
|
Frederic Diderot Ausseresses
1929 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Frederic Diderot Ausseresses was born July 21, 1929, in San Francisco, California, to Paul Robert Ausseresses, an immigrant from France, and Mildred Virgel Harlan, who moved from Ohio to Arbuckle, California, with her family. Fred's early years were not easy. His father died when he was two, which was 1931, the middle of the Great Depression. He, his mother, and brothers William and Robert, moved in with his father's brother and his wife in Sebastopol, California. After a few years, due to financial difficulties, the two youngest boys, Fred and Robert, were sent to live in Weaverville, California. At 15, Fred moved back to the Bay Area told his mother he was going to join the Merchant Marines, forging her signature if necessary. She signed the form. FIFTEEN-YEARS-OLD!! After the Merchant Marines and a stint in the Air Force, Fred moved to Santa Rosa, California, and attended Santa Rosa Junior College where he met Marianne Holt. They married in 1953. Fred worked as a civilian employee for the Air Force, moving around the country before settling in Salt Lake City, Utah, in 1967, with a job in the defense electronics industry. Along the way, he and Marianne had four kids: Tony, Alex (Laurie), Collette (Stephen Lewis), and Annette (John Bozanich). After Fred and Marianne divorced, he moved to the east coast and spent many years living and working in New Jersey and Virginia. He returned to Salt Lake City to be close to family. Fred enjoyed classical music, opera, skiing, and carousing. He dabbled in photography. He was always dapper and fancied himself a ladies' man. He is survived by his four children, six grandchildren (Andre, Jason, Deidra, Andrew, Sydney, and Kayden), and five great-grandchildren (Perle, Monroe, Isabella, Addison, and Troy). Funeral service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E. South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT. Interment will take place in California at a later date.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 20, 2020