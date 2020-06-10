Frederick Leon Anderson

1937 ~ 2020

Frederick Leon Anderson, our dear father, grandpa, and friend passed away peacefully on June 8th, 2020, with his loving family by his side. Fred was born November 27th, 1937, to Ernest George Anderson and Garnet Evelyn Eldridge. He married his high school sweetheart, Frances Clara Schaar on September 9th, 1959 in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple. After 58 years of marriage, Frances passed away peacefully on November 15, 2017. He graduated from South High School in 1955, the University of Utah in 1960, and was a member of Beta Theta Pi. He then attended the University Of Utah School Of Medicine and graduated in 1964. He remained at the University of Utah as a Cardiologist, was the Dean of Admissions for the school of medicine from 1975-81, served on the team of doctors for the artificial heart development and surgery on Barney Clark, and wrote several articles on cardiac research. He retired from the University of Utah as a practicing and accomplished cardiologist in 2004. Fred had many wonderful accomplishments and hobbies and was largely known by his family, friends, and, patients for his kind and loving demeanor. He loved to play basketball and golf, had a passion for fishing and music, was an accomplished pianist and played the trumpet in the National Guard and for the Wasatch Orchestra. As a member of the LDS Church, he held many positions and together with his wife served as the Medical Advisor for the North Asia Mission including; Guam, Japan, Korea, and the Federated States of Micronesia. While in Kosrae, he developed a program to prevent heart disease by early detection of rheumatic fever in children. He along with his wife were instrumental in reuniting the Chung Family from Vietnam with their sons Ken, John, and Ben. Fred is survived by his four children, Kara (Sid), Mark (Katherine), Michael (Alison) and Julie, 20 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and his sister Barbara Jensen, whom he dearly loved. He is preceded in death by his wife (Frances) and parents. A viewing will be held on Friday, June 12th at the Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South) in Sandy. The family is asked to attend from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Friends and neighbors are welcome to pay their respects from 2:00 PM - 2:40 PM. Graveside services will be held immediately after at 3:00 PM. Social distancing and masks are requested.



