|
|
Frederick Michael Lund
1937-2020
Frederick Michael Lund (Mike), 82, of Lehi, Utah-husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather slipped peacefully from this realm to his heavenly home on March 16, 2020.
Mike was born to Wilbur P. and Pearl Virginia (Evershed) Lund on December 26, 1937, in Salt Lake City, Utah. He graduated from South High in Salt Lake City and received two bachelor's degrees from the University of Utah in Naval Science and Accounting. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Maria Hilda Hekking on June 9, 1960.
He is survived by his wife, Maria Lund, and their ten children-Lorin & Camille Lund (MD), Maria & Dennis Ellis (UT), Kevin & Margaret Lund (UT), La Nae & Scott Tanner (MN), Leslie & Paul Kay (IL), Randy & Marina Lund (TX), Robb & Ginny Lund (PA), Marlon & Kara Lund (NM), Matt & Crystal Lund (UT), and Kristiena & Ryan Yorgason (UT); 40 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and his five sibling, Linda, Leslie, Steve, Kirk, and David.
Mike served in the United States Navy as a pilot from 1960-1970 and loved to share his stories of flying. Post-service, he worked as an accountant before becoming a dedicated postal worker for 20 years. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served in many callings, his favorite being a high counselor to a student ward. His greatest blessing was having all ten children and grandchildren married in the temple.
Above all else, Mike adored his wife, Maria. She was his one and only true love. He constantly thought about her, and everything he did was to serve her and make her happy. He was happiest when surrounded by family, and his legacy speaks to that. He taught his children to work hard and play hard.
Due to dementia, he spent his last two years staying with his son, Matt. He dearly missed being home with his wife, but the love of Matt and Crystal's family, as well as their dog Penny, brought him great comfort. In his last days, Mike suffered from esophageal cancer, which stripped him, layer by layer, of everything but his innate goodness and gentleness. The confusions of life were lifted, and he was able to live his last few months with a new peace-an unlikely and beautiful blessing.
A private family graveside service will be held to honor and lay him to rest. Condolences may be shared through Wasatch Lawn Memorial.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 20, 2020