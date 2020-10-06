1929 ~ 2020

Frederick "Fred" Gerald Nudd died peacefully during the early morning hours of October 3rd, 2020, at the age of 91. He was surrounded by family when he passed away from natural causes. He was born on July 5th, 1929 in Newton Massachusetts to parents John Frederick Nudd and Catherine Esther White. Fred was the middle child between two sisters, Patricia and Kathleen. At age 17 he joined the U.S. Navy Reserve, and then he served full-time in the Air force until 1954. In 1955 he married Geneva Alford (later divorced) and they became parents to son Kevin. Fred married Kimberly Nichols in 1986 (later divorced) and they had 3 children; Sean, Tanner, and Rylee.

While living in Pomona, California Fred began a career in law enforcement. In California he worked for the Pomona Police Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff, Riverside County Sheriff, Inyo County Sheriff, and in 1980 he went to work for the newly organized West Valley Police Department in Utah. He retired in 1991.

At age 12 Fred joined the Boy Scouts and he remained an avid scouter all his life. He served as scoutmaster many times. Fred was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Fred also developed a great love of Mountain Man life. He loved attending Rendezvous and enjoyed the camaraderie there where he could B.S. with anyone. He taught Hunter Safety and black powder shooting for decades. One of his greatest loves was backpacking, and he loved backpacking the Grand Canyon. Fred was "one of a kind'. He was independent, loved other people, and was a good friend. We love you Grandpa Nudd. We will miss you.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents and sister Patricia Mealing. He is survived by his sister Kathleen, sons Kevin (Shelley), Sean, and Tanner, daughter Rylee (Dane) Lacey, 5 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 9th at 5:00 PM, at the Henderson Memorial Park located at 8015 South 3850 West in West Jordan. Those attending are asked to wear a mask and social distance.



